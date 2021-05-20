Shellenberger helping lead the way for Virginia lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former St. Anne’s-Belfield star Connor Shellenberger has been making an impact in his first season on the field with the Virginia men’s lacrosse team.
Shellenberger tied for the team-lead with 2-goals and 3-assists in UVA’s 13-11 win against Bryant in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The STAB alum leads the ‘Hoos with 60-points this season.
Shellenberger has a team-high 35-assists, and he’s third in goals with 25.
The Cavaliers’ attackman leads the nation in points by a freshman this season.
Shellenberger redshirted last year, after arriving as the No. 1 recruit in the nation, and he’s spent this season finding his role amongst what head coach Lars Tiffany described as an ‘embarrassment of riches’ on offense.
“I think it’s definitely different, you don’t have the ball in your stick the whole game,” says Shellenberger, “but I think it makes you a better player, in a weird way, because you do have to adapt your game, and learn these new roles, and add these things to your game.”
Tiffany says, “He’s willing to be bendable, malleable. ‘Whatever you need, coach, I’m good.’ He just doesn’t complain, but we all know he should be on the field as much as possible.”
Virginia and Georgetown are scheduled to faceoff in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday at noon at Hofstra University.
