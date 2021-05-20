Preview of Summer into the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The warmth and preview of Summer will continue and take us through the weekend. A big ridge in the jet stream and high pressure over the East will keep us our temperatures well above average for May. More 80s and sunshine Friday. This weekend, at or just above 90 for most locations. While very warm to hot, the humidity will remain fairly low. Overall, a largely dry weather stretch looks to continue. At this time, a front nearing the region on Monday will touch off some scattered showers and a few storms. Turning hot again by the middle of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Comfortable overnight. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot sunshine. Dry with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows 55-60.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storm. Highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.