Orange Co. Public Schools to run a free meal program this summer

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Public Schools is making sure students have food throughout the summer.
The program is slated to start on June 3, and will continue every Friday at Orange County High School, Gordon Barbour Elementary, Unionville Elementary, and Locust Grove Middle School.
“Some of the kids that go to summer school will be receiving meals in class for summer school,” School Nutrition Supervisor Linda Blair said “For families who don’t have that opportunity, we have a curbside grab and go, where they can pick up a week’s worth of meals all at one time.”
Families were recently able to pick up extra food to last them until the summer meal program begins.
