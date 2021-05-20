2nd arrest made in connection with Greene Co. murder investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Culpeper woman has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Greene County.
The Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, May 20, that 33-year-old Shemea Inez Penn was arrested Wednesday. She is charged with accessory after the fact.
The charge stems from the investigation into the death of 37-year-old Brian Keith Dudley. Deputies are said to have found Dudley dead inside a vehicle in the area of Dundee Road back on July 10, 2019.
The sheriff’s office reported on August 12, 2020, that Robert Lee Webster had been arrested and charged with murder.
Penn is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
