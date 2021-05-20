MarieBette Café and Bakery explains why customers must wear masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - MarieBette Café and Bakery is known for its pastries, but now it is getting attention for a different reason: The restaurant is still enforcing a strict mask policy, and some customers are not happy about it.
“Do you think you know more than the CDC? I don’t understand why you guys are still doing this,” owner Jason Becton said.
That’s what some customers are saying to the staff at MarieBette Café and Bakery.
“Everyone has their own level of comfortability, and we think it’s a really easy thing to do is just mask up,” Becton said.
The bakery is still requiring everyone to put a mask on while inside the store.
“There are people who said they won’t come back if they have to wear a mask, and that’s their choice. If putting a mask on your face for three minutes is more important to you than getting a delicious pastry or bagel from Bodos or your other favorite restaurants then that’s your choice,” Becton said.
For manager Shelley Gibson, dealing with unruly customers on a daily basis hasn’t been easy.
“Even people behind the counter are people. Everyone has feelings, and it’s difficult. This has been a difficult year for everyone and just remember that in the back of your mind,” Gibson said.
After numerous encounters with customers, Becton took to Facebook Tuesday, May 18, to explain why the restaurant is still enforcing its policy.
“The post went kind of viral,” Becton said. “It’s been a rough year. We’ve had people be frustrated with us about bad days. Everybody is stressed out and worried, and we’re all human, too, so just be kind.”
The next time you come in for a sweet treat, Gibson wants you to remember this: “We all work here. We all have families, we have a lot of people that we care about, and we want to continue to make sure that everyone is safe and everyone feels safe when they come in.”
