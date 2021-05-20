Goodwill Industries of the Valleys responds to AP report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is weighing in on a recent report from the Associated Press.
The AP says thrift stores have been flooded with items as many people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic have been clearing out some their stuff. However, a lot of these donations are worn-out, defective, and are sometimes seen as trash.
Marketing & Public Relations Manager Chelsea Moran sent the following points to NBC29 Thursday, May 20:
- We coach our donation attendants to stick to the “do not accept list” that is posted on our website (https://www.goodwillvalleys.com/donate/donate-goods/) and at every donor door. These are the only things we try to avoid because they either cost money to dispose through a hazardous waste vendor or is covered by standards dictated by the Va. Dept. of Health (wet, stained or ripped, torn upholstered items).
- While we do get items that are not in sellable condition, we do our best to put as much as we can through our recycling streams. Those change regularly so if we discouraged something today, then we could prevent future recycling opportunities tomorrow. There are also some items that we can sell in less than perfect condition because that is what the shopper is looking for in our stores.
- We prefer not to generalize trash. While we have received someone’s bag of actual kitchen trash, we just dispose of it.
- Things that we do not put on a retail sales floor but definitely want to show up at our donation door are damaged clothing, shoes and purses. We also have an Outlet Store with much lower prices. This store has a strong shopper base keenly interested in items that have more damage or are of lesser quality. In many cases, they are looking for broken electronics to repair and resell.
Moran asks that folks do not stop donating to Goodwill.
