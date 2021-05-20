Feed My Sheep looking for volunteers

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feed My Sheep, a food assistance organization, is looking for new volunteers to help them fight hunger.
Members of the program donate food to students in Gordonsville on a weekly basis.
“We weed and we seed and we harvest the community garden. We would love to have some people help us with that, but mainly we’re getting older and we would love to have some strong people to lift boxes that we deliver to people with emergency food,” member Willow Drinkwater said.
The organization also runs an emergency food pantry and takes care of the Gordonsville Community Garden.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.