Dress for comfort

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is locked in over the mid-Atlantic. Sunshine and above normal temperatures can be expected through early next week. In the meantime, we could use some rain. So far we are running a deficit a little over 2 inches. It does not look promising for any wide spread rain over the next few days. However, by Monday we will be tracking a cold front that will bring showers and storms to the area. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, low: mid 50s
Friday : Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, high, upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80as...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, showers & storms develop late, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.