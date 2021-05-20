Dress for comfort

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is locked in over the mid-Atlantic. Sunshine and above normal temperatures can be expected through early next week. In the meantime, we could use some rain. So far we are running a deficit a little over 2 inches. It does not look promising for any wide spread rain over the next few days. However, by Monday we will be tracking a cold front that will bring showers and storms to the area. Have a great and safe day !