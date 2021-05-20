Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls debate the issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Everything was on the table for the third debate between Democratic hopefuls for Virginia’s Governor’s mansion.
Five candidates took the stage Thursday, May 20, with one common goal: winning over voters before they head to the polls on June 8.
“This is a pivotal moment in the history of Virginia” Justin Fairfax said.
“And we are in a pivotal moment in the history of the commonwealth” Lee Carter added.
The importance of getting their message out wasn’t lost on anyone.
The candidates discussed where they stand on vaccines coming out of a pandemic. “I think businesses should require to see vaccination cards,” Terry McAuliffe said.
Some have plans to ensure equitable education opportunities for all. “We would rebuild and reimagine every public school that’s at least 40 years old with a $30 billion investment and to do so within 10 years” Fairfax said.
Others discussed health insurance and paid sick leave, rebuilding Virginia’s economy, and taxing the wealth.
“I think if you are working, then paid sick leave should be a part of your compensation package,” Carter stated.
“We’ve gotta recognize that this crisis was not one size fits all,” Jennifer McClellan said. “Our approach cannot be one size fits all.”
“I can say that while wages have not significantly grown, the wealth gap has,” Jennifer Carroll Foy stated. “We need to reward work and not just wealth.”
Some candidates went after Terry McAuliffe. “Are people who care about getting money out of politics gonna be excited to vote for a corporate funded candidate? Of course they’re not,” Carter said.
“Look, Republicans are hoping we recycle the same old policies and politicians of the past,” Foy added. “That’s why we need to nominate a new leader with a clear vision and bold ideas to move Virginia forward.”
Ahead of next month’s primary, McAuliffe, the favorite in the race took a slightly different approach this time around. He spent much of his time going after the Republican nominee.
“Let’s be clear. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, opposed Medicaid expansion. He was against it. He said it was wrong,” he said. “We’ve lived through an experiment in the White House with a right wing billionaire. We’ve seen the damage done to our country. We cannot let Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to our country.”
