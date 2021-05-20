Bond denied for former Va. youth church leader, faces charges in another state

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bond was denied Wednesday for a former church youth leader facing child pornography charges in Giles County.
Justin Graves will continue to be held behind bars for the time being, without bail.
Graves was a youth leader at Riverview Baptist Church.
We learned in court from his defense attorney Chris Tuck, Graves has no criminal history and has been a resident of the New River Valley for many years.
His attorney also revealed Graves is being held in protective custody and has not been allowed to communicate with him until after 10 p.m.
In court, we learned from Giles County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney there were multiple victims, and Graves allegedly asked at least one of the victims twice for pictures of private areas.
In court, we heard a quote from that victim:
“There’s a monster inside of him that comes out when he is tired or drinks—- He knew what he was doing.”
Officials alleged during a church youth trip to South Carolina, Graves tried to put his hands down the victim’s pants.
The victim escaped and called his family in Virginia for help.
In a quote from the victim revealed in court, “If I had not escaped, he would have raped me.”
Graves faces five counts of soliciting a child to appear in a pornographic image and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The suspect was already denied bond at a previous hearing.
Graves also faces charges in South Carolina and is to be back in court July 26 in Giles County.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.