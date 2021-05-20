Animal Connection in IX Art Park gives gifts to adopted dogs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Animal Connection in IX Art park is celebrating furry friends who were adopted during the pandemic by showering them with gifts.
The gift boxes are specifically for dogs and include things like treats, full-size bags of dog food, and gift certificates to spend in the store.
They make homemade dog birthday cakes and cookies, both things that people can use their gift certificates toward.
“We’re honoring all the dogs and families that were adopted between January 2020 and May 2021,” Pattie Ziller, a pack leader at Animal Connection, said.
Animal Connection, their suppliers, and distributors came together to make this free for the adopted pets in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.
“Why do just a day when there’s so many rescue dogs? We are doing this Friday [May 21] and Saturday [May 22] as well,” Ziller said.
Animal Connection asks that people call or email ahead of coming in to pick up a gift box.
The only thing a dog needs to join in on the fun is a certificate of adoption.
