Albemarle Co., Charlottesville governments remain largely remote despite CDC guidance

ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Although many protocols and restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted, Albemarle County and Charlottesville governments are both still mainly operating remotely.
The Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road will open to people dropping off tax payments starting Monday, May 24. This will be the first time the building is open to the public since March 2020. Masks and temperature checks will be required.
“There hasn’t been a lot of pressure to make any substantive changes to how we’re working or where we’re working,” Albemarle Co. Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said. “The county office building has probably got about 15% of our normal workforce present on-site at any given time, and that’s a posture that we’re continuing to work through as things sort of resume and restrictions continue to come off.”
Allowing people to make tax payments in person is step one, the county is keeping everything else remote for now.
“The majority of our administrative workforce has been working remotely since March of 2020. The county put in place a lot of policies and IT infrastructure to support that work,” Kilroy said.
Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors meetings will continue to be virtual until they can decide what is best for engagement.
“Right now, we’re doing a lot of legal analysis and also stakeholder engagement, talking with members that serve on public bodies, community members, members of the media, and staff to really understand, what are the strengths of virtual meetings, and what are the resources that are needed to sort of bring those into a more hybrid environment moving forward,” Kilroy said.
Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the city’s posture has not changed since April 19. While the date could be moved up, Charlottesville City Hall does not plan to return to normal operating status before Labor Day.
The city will not hold any in-person public meetings while there is still a locally declared state of emergency in Charlottesville.
