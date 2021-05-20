ACPD: Reported stabbing at Pantops Shopping Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man has been charged in connection with a reported stabbing in the parking lot of the Pantops Shopping Center.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Thursday, May 20, that officers responded to the scene a little before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thirty-eight-year-old Maurice P. Washington is charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was arrested by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
ACPD says there is no threat to the community at this time.
