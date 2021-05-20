Abbott strikes out 11; UVA baseball beats BC 7-1 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Andrew Abbott had eleven strikeouts, and the Virginia baseball team beat Boston College 7-1 in the series opener on Thursday in Brighton, MA.
Abbott (291) passed Seth Greisinger (289) for second place for most strikeouts in a career at UVA. Danny Hultzen holds the all-time record with 395 K’s in his three-year career.
Virginia got on the board early against the Eagles, as they scored four runs with 2-outs in the bottom of the 1st.
UVA added three more runs in the 5th, and they out-hit the Eagles 15-6.
Nic Kent went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored, while Kyle Teel and Chris Newell each drove in two runs.
Virginia (26-21, 17-17 ACC) has a record of .500 in conference play for the first time all-season.
The ‘Hoos were 4-12 in the ACC on April 1st, but they have won five of their last six series, including a sweep against Wake Forest last weekend.
UVA and BC are scheduled to play Game Two on Friday at two o’clock.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.