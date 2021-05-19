Waynesboro police investigate weekend armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Sunday, May 16, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station.
Officials received the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police say a preliminary investigation determined two male suspects entered the station, and one brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money while the second went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say both suspects fled the station and got into a Toyota crossover vehicle that was driven by a possible third suspect.
If you have any information about the incident or the suspects, call Waynesboro police at 540-942-6675, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-3017.
Additional pictures can be found in the Facebook post below.
