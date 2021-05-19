10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer

It may sound silly since they are advertisements, but I’m really excited about watching trailers on the big screen again. Even though they’re so, so accessible everywhere now, there’s really nothing like seeing them in a theater and part of it is simply because you don’t know what’s coming. I still remember the thrill of seeing the Lucasfilm logo and realizing that we were about to watch that first “The Phantom Menace” trailer and hearing Bernard Sumner’s twangy guitar inviting us into the “Marie Antoinette” teaser, or the frenetic energy of Karen O’s cover of “The Immigrant Song” for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Even the Frou Frou-overlayed spot for “Garden State!” Some of these movies I went on to like and some I didn’t, but I will always love the trailers. “West Side Story,” “No Time to Die,” blow us away. — Bahr.