Spring Warmth and Preview of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A big ridge in the jet stream and high pressure over the East will keep us very wrm and largely dry. It is a preview of Summer, minus the high humidity. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s Thursday.and Friday. This weekend, at or just above 90 for most locations. While very warm to hot, the humidity will remain fairly low. Overall, a largely dry weather stretch looks to continue. At this time, a front nearing the region on Monday will likely help touch off some scattered showers and a few storms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid to upper 80s. Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid to upper 80s. Low: low to mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, Hot. Stray storm possible. High: upper 80s to around 90. Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, Hot. High: low 90s. Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, Some scattered showers/storms. Highs: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60 to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Stray t-shower possible. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s.
