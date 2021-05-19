Spring Warmth and Preview of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A big ridge in the jet stream and high pressure over the East will keep us very wrm and largely dry. It is a preview of Summer, minus the high humidity. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s Thursday.and Friday. This weekend, at or just above 90 for most locations. While very warm to hot, the humidity will remain fairly low. Overall, a largely dry weather stretch looks to continue. At this time, a front nearing the region on Monday will likely help touch off some scattered showers and a few storms.