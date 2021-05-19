Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A large dome of high pressure has set up across the region. Daily sunshine and southerly wind will keep temperatures well above normal. Areas of fog will be possible tonight. Morning fog will give way to more sunshine and even warmer conditions Thursday. Our chances for needed rain look slim. However, a frontal boundary may give us an opportunity for wide spread rain Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
