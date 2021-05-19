Some like it hot

80s and 90s the next several days

By David Rogers | May 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 12:29 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A large dome of high pressure has set up across the region. Daily sunshine and southerly wind will keep temperatures well above normal. Areas of fog will be possible tonight. Morning fog will give way to more sunshine and even warmer conditions Thursday. Our chances for needed rain look slim. However, a frontal boundary may give us an opportunity for wide spread rain Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

