The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is setting up across the mid-Atlantic. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be on tap today. Each day we will see conditions gradually warming. Reaching the 90s by this weekend. While there will be a small chance for isolated showers and storms, any wide spread rain is expected to hold off until Monday. In the meantime, dress for comfort, drink plenty of water, put on sun screen, make sure the kids are comfortable, pets have shade and water, and check on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !