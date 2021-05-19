The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is setting up across the mid-Atlantic. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be on tap today. Each day we will see conditions gradually warming. Reaching the 90s by this weekend. While there will be a small chance for isolated showers and storms, any wide spread rain is expected to hold off until Monday. In the meantime, dress for comfort, drink plenty of water, put on sun screen, make sure the kids are comfortable, pets have shade and water, and check on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: sun & clouds, High: low 90s...Low: mid 0s
