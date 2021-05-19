The Haven day shelter calls on the community to help end homelessness

By Dominga Murray | May 19, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 11:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven is looking for help from the community to benefit their 365 day shelter.

The Haven’s Community Engagement Coordinator Ocean Aiello says that Charlottesville has a housing crisis and acknowledging it is the first step in fixing the problem.

The step next in working against homelessness is helping The Haven build a database of affordable housing in the Charlottesville area.

“We need to identify affordable and safe housing units in town so if you know someone who is a landlord or someone who maybe has a basement apartment they’re looking to rent out, please reach out to us,” Ocean Aiello said.

The Haven offers free job referrals, a mailing address, and mental health resources.

They are also looking for donations like socks, tee shirts, and underwear.

