The Haven day shelter calls on the community to help end homelessness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven is looking for help from the community to benefit their 365 day shelter.
The Haven’s Community Engagement Coordinator Ocean Aiello says that Charlottesville has a housing crisis and acknowledging it is the first step in fixing the problem.
The step next in working against homelessness is helping The Haven build a database of affordable housing in the Charlottesville area.
“We need to identify affordable and safe housing units in town so if you know someone who is a landlord or someone who maybe has a basement apartment they’re looking to rent out, please reach out to us,” Ocean Aiello said.
The Haven offers free job referrals, a mailing address, and mental health resources.
They are also looking for donations like socks, tee shirts, and underwear.
