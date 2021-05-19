Gas prices still high in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though things are getting back to normal at the pumps, the prices are not.
According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the average price for gas right now in Charlottesville is $2.95.
“The good news for the Charlottesville region though when we look at the region is it’s actually down two cents from Saturday,” Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.
A year ago, the average price for gas in Charlottesville was about $1.59, but the demand was completely different during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The unfortunate part is we may not see it retreat very much before we get into the summer driving season and all of the Memorial Day travel. The demand from that will likely drive prices back up,” Dean said.
AAA is reporting that the national average is sitting at about $3 a gallon.
