Discover Black Cville launches virtual program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new way for you to learn about Black-owned businesses, artists, and history in Charlottesville.
Discover Black Cville is a community driven effort highlighting these businesses while also attracting visitors to the area.
Founder of Forezee Marketing Solutions and contributor to Discover Black Cville, Scott Hamler, says this is developed by the community for the Charlottesville community.
“This is something that has been sorely needed in our area,” he said. “We want to change the national narrative that surrounds Black life in Charlottesville.”
