Albemarle County Supervisors repeal COVID-related emergency ordinance

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to repeal Emergency Ordinance No. 21-E(1), as amended by Emergency Ordinance No. 21-E(2), an ordinance to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, SARS–CoV–2, and the disease it causes, commonly referred to as COVID-19. An emergency ordinance has been in effect in Albemarle County since August 1, 2020. This ordinance had established regulations pertaining to: