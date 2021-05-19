Albemarle County Supervisors repeal COVID-related emergency ordinance

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Some emergency COVID-19 rules in Albemarle County are a thing of the past.
The Board of Supervisors repealed its emergency ordinance put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
The decision comes as the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline, and the number of vaccinated people in the county continues to rise.
Now, this does not mean that people should stop taking precautions. State guidelines still apply until they are scheduled to lift on May 28th, and people should still adhere to all mask guidance in line with CDC recommendations.
Albemarle County Release May 19, 2021
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Repeals Emergency Ordinance No. 21-E(1)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to repeal Emergency Ordinance No. 21-E(1), as amended by Emergency Ordinance No. 21-E(2), an ordinance to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, SARS–CoV–2, and the disease it causes, commonly referred to as COVID-19. An emergency ordinance has been in effect in Albemarle County since August 1, 2020. This ordinance had established regulations pertaining to:
- maximum indoor occupancy allowed at restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries
- maximum gathering sizes
- required persons to wear face coverings in public places
“In consideration of local COVID-19 metrics and vaccinations, it is the right time to align with the Governor’s Executive Orders,” shared Ned Gallaway, the Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
With its repeal, the Governor’s Executive Orders now contain the restrictions and guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that apply statewide. The state and local declarations of a state of emergency remain in place.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.