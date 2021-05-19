Albemarle County fire engine damaged in crash with concrete truck

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County Fire Rescue engine is in need of repairs after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
ACFR says Engine 121 was stopped at a stoplight when it was involved in a crash with a concrete truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Proffit Road around 4:30p.m. No one is hurt.
A replacement engine is already in use while the damaged vehicle is repaired.
Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue Release May 19, 2021
ACFR Engine 121 Struck by Concrete Truck
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm, Albemarle County Fire Rescue Engine 121 was involved in a vehicle crash on Route 29 and Proffit Road with a concrete truck. Engine 121 was stopped at a stoplight at the time of the crash. The crash resulted in significant damage to the fire engine. A replacement fire engine has already been deployed while Engine 121 is repaired.
There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.
