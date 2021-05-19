Albemarle County fire engine damaged in crash with concrete truck

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm, Albemarle County Fire Rescue Engine 121 was involved in a vehicle crash on Route 29 and Proffit Road with a concrete truck. Engine 121 was stopped at a stoplight at the time of the crash. The crash resulted in significant damage to the fire engine. A replacement fire engine has already been deployed while Engine 121 is repaired.