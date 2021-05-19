Albemarle Co. family stuck after utility line causes major sewage problem

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is in need of help after their basement flooded.
“We can’t go to the bathroom. We can’t do wash. We can’t engage in any of that,” homeowner Bill Therrien said.
Therrien and his family have been living in and out of hotels since Mother’s Day because of a sewer line problem that caused a backup in his basement.
“We had to rip up part of the floor, all the rugs, a lot of my daughter’s toys are now ruined and we’re going to have to throw that away. Even my son, he works as a volunteer firefighter, and his outfit was in some of the water. So we had to try to clean it,” Therrien said.
Therrien says he called Miss Utility to figure out where the water was coming from. Somebody came to the house and traced lines to a utility box.
“He went ahead and made his markings all the way down to the CenturyLink box,” Therrien said.
He says the root of the problem was a blue conduit line that broke through the sewer pipe.
“Some utility line was put right where our sewer was and caused the backup,” the homeowner said.
Therrien reached out to utility companies in the area to try and figure out where this line came from. He reached out to CenturyLink.
“CenturyLink came Friday and then called and said it was a Ting line,” he said.
Ting City Manager Kara Chandeysson says Ting does not have fiber in the community where Therrien and his family live.
NBC29 tried reaching out to CenturyLink, but was unable to get someone on the phone.
“I really don’t know what we’re going to do, because we can’t live in our house until it’s taken care of and there’s nothing that can be done to the line except be moved,” Therrien said.
He says it will cost thousands of dollars to move the utility line if a company does not step in and take responsibility for it.
