Warmer Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring Warming continues the rest of the week. It will feel more like Summer by the late week and weekend. A big ridge in the jet stream and high pressure over the East will aid in our warm up. Temperatures will warm into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Upper 80s to low 90s by Friday and this weekend. While very warm to hot, the humidity will remain fairly low. Overall, a largely dry weather stretch looks to continue. A few stray showers and storms will be possible this weekend into early next week.