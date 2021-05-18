Warmer Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring Warming continues the rest of the week. It will feel more like Summer by the late week and weekend. A big ridge in the jet stream and high pressure over the East will aid in our warm up. Temperatures will warm into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Upper 80s to low 90s by Friday and this weekend. While very warm to hot, the humidity will remain fairly low. Overall, a largely dry weather stretch looks to continue. A few stray showers and storms will be possible this weekend into early next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: low to mid 80s. Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s to around 90. Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, Hot. Stray storm possible. High: low 90s. Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, Hot. Stray storm possible. High: low 90s. Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, Hot. Stray storm possible. Highs: Low 90s. Low: mid 60 to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Variable clouds, scattered showers/storm. Highs near 90.
