WAHS crew team off to hot start in spring 2021 season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The crew team at Western Albemarle High School is off to a hot start this season.
The team recently brought home three medals from the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school regatta in the country. The team won gold in the Junior Boys Quad, silver in the Junior Girl’s Quad, and bronze in the Junior Boys Doubles.
Head Coach Craig Redinger says the team puts in a lot of work and still hasn’t reached its full potential.
“This is actually a three-season sport,” the coach said. “We compete in the fall and the spring, and they workout hard all winter time. The fact that they do that, the fact that they dedicate themselves is a testimony to the fact that youth rises to challenges.”
Redinger says the crew team has accomplished lots of success after battling through COVID-19 regulations, as well as having less practice time this year.
