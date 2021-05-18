UVA Dean of Students Allen Groves says he’s not entirely done with Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Dean of Students Allen Groves says although he is leaving Charlottesville in a few weeks, he’s not entirely done with the city.
Groves announced on Monday, May 17 that after 14 years he is leaving the University of Virginia to be senior vice president of student experience at Syracuse University.
He spoke to NBC29 about the reason he is so beloved.
“I think if you try to make yourself accessible to students and you show them you genuinely care about them and try to make a difference, I think that matters,” Groves said.
He begins his new role on July 1. However, he says when the time comes, he plans to retire in Charlottesville.
