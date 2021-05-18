University of Virginia reveals new prostate cancer study

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia Cancer Center just released a discovery that could boost treatment efforts for prostate cancer.
The findings focus on how hormones called androgens act on our cells. It sheds light on how these hormones interact inside the cell affecting gene activity.
The cells communicate through something called signal transduction pathways and understanding this better can lead to more effective treatments.
“This can help us understand why certain prostate cancer therapies fail. It can also reveal new drug targets in prostate cancer,” Bryce M. Paschal of the UVA School of Medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular genetics said.
While the focus of this study is on prostate cancer, researchers say its finding could potentially be applied to others as well.
