Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will keep pleasant conditions in place today. Southwest wind will slowly begin to warm conditions over the next few days. As we continue to warm into the 90s by late week, our pattern will feel more summerlike. Rain chances look pretty dry, however, there may be an isolated shower or storm developing this weekend. The next chance for widespread rain will be until early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.