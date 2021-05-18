Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will keep pleasant conditions in place today. Southwest wind will slowly begin to warm conditions over the next few days. As we continue to warm into the 90s by late week, our pattern will feel more summerlike. Rain chances look pretty dry, however, there may be an isolated shower or storm developing this weekend. The next chance for widespread rain will be until early next week. Have a great and safe day !