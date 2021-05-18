Sunny and seasonal

Turning up the heat

By David Rogers | May 18, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 7:39 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will keep pleasant conditions in place today. Southwest wind will slowly begin to warm conditions over the next few days. As we continue to warm into the 90s by late week, our pattern will feel more summerlike. Rain chances look pretty dry, however, there may be an isolated shower or storm developing this weekend. The next chance for widespread rain will be until early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

