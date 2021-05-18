Recreation centers in Charlottesville are now back open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The last time basketball games were played on the Key Recreation Center court was in March of 2020, but now this facility and other one in the area are opening back up for folks in Charlottesville
“It’s refreshing being here. It’s like a second home,” Micheal Brown, theoperation manager at Key Recreation Center, said.
It’s been a while since sounds of a basketball dribbling or a net swishing echoed in the gym inside Key.
“To hear paddles hitting the balls and just everyone having a good time is quite refreshing. It feels good,” Brown said.
Now, Key Recreation Center in downtown Charlottesville is back open after shutting down at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s great to get back to normal. Normally I’m here three to four days a week because my schedule allows. It’s always nice when the guys are here and we get a game in,” Eric Morris, afrequent basketball player at Key, said.
Even though things at Key may be a little different, the energy in the arena is still the same.
“We do our temperature checks and everything as normal just taking safety precautions. We will ask that if you’re not participating in any activity to wear your mask throughout the building just for safety,” Brown said.
At the Carver Recreation Center, the fitness center is also back open for business.
“We’re very excited to open back up to the public. It’s been a long wait and we thank everyone for being patient,” Jonathan Pace, the assistant manager at Carver Recreation Center, said.
Pace says his team is ready to welcome people back into the gym.
“We have bench presses, we have ellipticals, bikes, and then we will hopefully in the future get a StairMaster in the near future,” Pace said.
The second floor of Key will be open by late summer to maximize the space inside the facility.
Key Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays it will be open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
You can visit Carver Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
