Nice spring day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. High pressure to our northeast will keep any showers associated with a warm front to our west. We’ll see pleasant conditions tonight, with patchy fog. Morning fog will give way to sunshine Wednesday and 80s. We will continue to warm into the 90s by Friday. Our next chance for wide spread rain will be next Monday. Have a great and safe day !