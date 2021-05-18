Nice spring day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. High pressure to our northeast will keep any showers associated with a warm front to our west. We’ll see pleasant conditions tonight, with patchy fog. Morning fog will give way to sunshine Wednesday and 80s. We will continue to warm into the 90s by Friday. Our next chance for wide spread rain will be next Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
