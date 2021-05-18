Nice spring day

Warmer days ahead

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | May 18, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. High pressure to our northeast will keep any showers associated with a warm front to our west. We’ll see pleasant conditions tonight, with patchy fog. Morning fog will give way to sunshine Wednesday and 80s. We will continue to warm into the 90s by Friday. Our next chance for wide spread rain will be next Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

