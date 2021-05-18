Disaster declaration approved to deal with February storms in Virginia

In a statement, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) says it is “thankful for the president’s approval of this declaration as it will provide additional financial recovery opportunities during what has already been a very tough year in the midst of COVID-19. The Public Assistance (PA) program is a financial grant program that provides reimbursement for eligible emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities as a direct result of this disaster. The federal cost share is 75% of eligible costs.”