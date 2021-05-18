Caught on Camera: Virginia sheriff’s deputy lifts car off trapped woman

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The heroic act of a Virginia sheriff’s deputy lifting a vehicle off a woman who was trapped underneath was caught on video by his body camera.
On May 7, Gloucester Sheriff’s Office Deputy J. Holt responded to an overturned vehicle with an entrapment.
The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof.
The sheriff’s office said the trauma the woman’s child was experiencing while witnessing this situation pushed him into overdrive.
“Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety,” the sheriff’s office said.
Earlier this year, Hold accepted the local and regional Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line for saving two people from a burning home in March 2020.
