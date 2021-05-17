VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom | May 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 11:44 AM

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County.

VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ranger, 65-year-old Austin E. Howard of Front Royal, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the F-150, a 42-year-old man from Maryland, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. A 7-year-old boy in that truck was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

VSP says everyone was wearing their seat belts.

