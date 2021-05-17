VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County.
VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday.
A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
The driver of the Ranger, 65-year-old Austin E. Howard of Front Royal, died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the F-150, a 42-year-old man from Maryland, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. A 7-year-old boy in that truck was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.
VSP says everyone was wearing their seat belts.
