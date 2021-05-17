Va. Senate Republicans call on Gov. Northam to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Senate Republicans are calling on Gov. Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
Senate Republicans released the following statements:
Today, we are calling on Governor Northam to lift the remaining state-imposed restrictions imposed by his executive orders related to COVID.
Restoring our economy after this pandemic is not going to be easy. Virginia cannot afford to fall behind our bordering neighbors, and other states to our south and west, by being late in lifting our COVID restrictions. To hasten our recovery, and to restore the hospitality sector of our state’s economy as we enter the summer tourist season, we need to be among the nation’s first, not last, states to end its COVID restrictions. Additionally, the Commonwealth must address the looming challenge of appropriately and fairly targeting available federal resources, both to encourage Virginians to return to work and to invigorate Virginia tourism.
The Virginia Senate Republican Caucus suffered a tragic and heartbreaking loss that serves as a constant reminder of the devastation wreaked by this pandemic. Now, a majority of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with over one-third – 37% - receiving both doses. It is time to rely on the judgment and common sense of the people of Virginia and not the state-imposed force of Governor Northam’s edicts and mandates.
Northam says all restrictions on capacity and social distancing are now set to lift on May 28, just before Memorial Day.
This will give the state two weeks to get as many more people vaccinated before fully opening up.
The restrictions were originally set to lift on June 15.
