Students painting murals at Hollymead Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County are painting murals that will hang outside the building for everyone to see.
They took part in a design competition and three drawings were chosen.
A Charlottesville illustrator, Scott DuBar, put the designs together to create four different panels.
“The three winning students met up with a local storybook illustrator, Scott DuBar, who over Zoom went through a collaborative process ideas together about how can we incorporate those ideas into one cohesive beautiful artistic mural design,” Alan Goffinski, the executive director of the Bridge Progressive Arts Project, said.
Sophie Snead, a student at Hollymead, says she’s excited to see her work displayed for the entire school.
“It’s so cool to know that a lot of second through fifth graders get to see our work that we have done so that is very cool to see,” she said.
Fourth grader, Rick Fu will have his drawings incorporated in one of the murals.
“It’s exciting because I like drawing and my drawing skills have finally come to good use,” Fu said.
