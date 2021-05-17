Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System

While all of our local law enforcement departments train their officers in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques, it is our hope that our local agencies, including the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, will quickly implement the Marcus Alert systems that are being rolled out across Virginia as a result of legislation passed in 2020 (Virginia Code § 37.2-311.1). These systems are designed to provide law enforcement personnel with the expertise and assistance of trained mental health providers so as to reduce the occurrence of tragic officer-involved shootings. We can’t know if it would have prevented Mr. Bruce’s death, but under a Marcus Alert system, law enforcement would have had access to a database identifying individuals with mental or behavioral health illness, developmental or intellectual disability or brain injury, better informing police response to individuals in crisis.