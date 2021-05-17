Some stores in Barracks Road Shopping Center still require masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With mask mandates lifted on May 14, 2021, some store owners in Charlottesville made their own call for their businesses.
NBC29 polled 16 retail stores in the Barracks Road Shopping Center.
Two stores are requiring customers to wear a mask at all times in their stores. The other 14 are allowing customers to decide to wear a mask if they choose.
“My customers are wearing a mask when they come in and if they are not wearing a mask, I politely ask them to please put on a mask,” said Tanya Bryan, owner of The Vintage Fox.
Each store polled are still having their employees wear a mask for now.
