Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital still requires masks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is asking their patients, guests, and staff to continue wearing masks.
Gov. Northam lifted mask mandates on May 14, 2021. People are now able to visit most public places without being required to wear a mask, but the lifted mandate is not extended to hospitals or places including public transportation and shelters.
“It’s important to remember that the key to being able to remove your mask is being fully vaccinated and that means more than two weeks after receiving your second dose of a two dose series or a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Andrea Chapman, infection preventionist at SMJH, said.
Original mandates were scheduled to be lifted by June 15, 2021.
