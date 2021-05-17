Police investigate head-on crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Haggerty Lane in Augusta County.
Officials say a Ford Mercury turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma truck.
Police report the two drivers were flown to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say there was one other occupant in the Mercury, who was also taken to the hospital.
