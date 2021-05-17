Live Arts trying to bring audiences back soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville theater now has more than $20,000 to help bring audiences back.
Live Arts hosted an online auction earlier in May. All proceeds from the auction and the beach getaway raffle are going towards providing entertainment for all.
“We are all about the live experience. We did a whole season, we kept most of our staff, and did programming throughout the entire pandemic and our patrons were grateful for that,” Live Arts Executive Director Anne Hunter said. “But it isn’t really what they want to see. They want to feel the experience of being in an audience, or being on stage, or backstage and making theater together.”
Hunter is hopeful that the theater will return to an in-person model one way or another.
“I don’t know if we will have a full season next year. We’re still waiting for CDC guidelines on how many people we can put in the house, but we will have in-person theater again. That takes some money to launch,” Hunter said. “We don’t have plans for another fundraising event this year, but we are talking about doing some kind of in-person thing in the spring of next year when we think people will be ready to completely engage.”
Hunter says the theater has a target date for opening back up for in-person shows in mid-October.
