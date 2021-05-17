Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria moved to IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria moved from Monticello Road to IX Art Park.
“We moved over here because COVID-19 hit,” Mitchellangelo Beerens from Lampo said.
The original restaurant was used for seven years and is ready to be remodeled.
“We shut the original one down and we are going to renovate it,” Beerens said.
For now, Lampo is only processing to-go orders from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can call it in at (434) 244-3226, or click here to order online.
