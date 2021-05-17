GasBuddy: 33% of stations in Virginia are out of gas, check availability here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to GasBuddy, a company that provides apps and websites featuring real-time gas prices, 33% of the stations in the commonwealth are out of gasoline as of Monday, May 17.
The availability of gas is connected to a reported cybersecurity incident on the Colonial Pipeline. The Associated Press reports gas stations across the south reported running out of fuel primarily because of panic-buying among drivers.
Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, May 12. In a statement the company said this means that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations, but it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.”
GasBuddy estimated last week that it would be between 7 and 14 days before the situation returns to normal in Virginia.
If you’re looking for gas in your area, check out GasBuddy’s Gas Availability Tracker here. The tracker will show you stations that have gas, those with limited availability, and ones that are out of gas.
