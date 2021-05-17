Early sun and fog

increasing clouds, late showers

By David Rogers | May 17, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 7:41 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect sun and fog for the morning commute. A warm front to our west will begin to spread cloudiness to the area later this morning. Showers associated with the front should hold off until this evening. We’ll see a gradual warming trend this week. Humidity will be at spring levels, but temperatures are expected to warm into 80s, and 90s, making it feel more like summer. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s....Low: low 60s

