Early sun and fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect sun and fog for the morning commute. A warm front to our west will begin to spread cloudiness to the area later this morning. Showers associated with the front should hold off until this evening. We’ll see a gradual warming trend this week. Humidity will be at spring levels, but temperatures are expected to warm into 80s, and 90s, making it feel more like summer. Have a great and safe day !