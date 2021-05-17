Clouds moving in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some mid morning and afternoon sunshine, look for clouds to increase. We are tracking a warm front to our west. While there is not widespread rain, a few showers will be possible this evening. Any communities that get showers, can expect more fog tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 80s by mid week, and 90s this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s
Tonight: A few showers & fog, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
