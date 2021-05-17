Brooks Family YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day on May 21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost summertime, and the Brooks Family YMCA is getting ready to offer a fun event to fully welcome in the season.
From 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, the Y is hosting Healthy Kids Day. The event is open to everyone by registration, and will have outdoor activities to get kids moving.
“Some kids are still doing remote school - certainly, most kids had some remote school over the last year - and I think we’re just really excited to go into the summer and summer camp and outdoor activities,” Piedmont YMCA Marketing and Communications Director Alice Dontanville said.
As for health safety measures, the Y says the reservations are for an hour each, which will help folks keep a safe distance. Since the mask mandate in Virginia has been largely lifted, they say face coverings will be up to each individual family.
If you are interested in registering, you can click here.
