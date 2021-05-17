BRHD sees COVID-19 testing numbers trickle down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is not seeing as many people get tested for COVID-19. That is no surprise because more than half the people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are fully vaccinated.
Not long ago, the health district would sometimes see up to 4,000 tests administered a day. Now, in comparison, it’s down to a trickle.
“As vaccines have become a little more available, we have seen that fewer people in the community have the desire or even the need to get tested,” BRHD Spokesperson Jason Elliott said. “Hopefully, as we do have more people vaccinated, we will see that fewer and fewer people are spreading or contracting COVID throughout our community.”
If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends only getting tested if you show symptoms.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.