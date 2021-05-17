A Big Warm Up Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last week, it was the cool side of Spring, feeling like early April. This week, Spring warming ahead. It will feel more like Summer by the late week and weekend. We are tracking a warm front to our west. While there is not widespread rain, a few showers will be possible this evening. Any communities that get showers, can expect more fog tonight and Tuesday morning. Sun and clouds Tuesday, with a stray shower, mainly west of he Blue Ridge. Temperatures will warm well into the 80s by mid week, and upper 80s to low 90s by Friday and this weekend. Overall, a largely dry stretch looks to continue. A few stray showers and storms will be possible this weekend into early next week.