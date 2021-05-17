Attorneys: Man fatally shot by deputy last week in Grottoes was in mental health crisis

Law enforcement and ambulance at the scene of the shooting. (Source: WHSV)
By Associated Press | May 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 2:10 PM

GROTTOES, Va. (AP) — A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Grottoes was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time.

The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce. The statement says the office had been “working with Mr. Bruce and his family to find help for his struggles with mental health and addiction.”

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County. The agency has said it took place after Bruce charged toward a deputy with a knife.

